No victims of listeria outbreak at Bassetlaw trust

The trust which runs Bassetlaw hospital says no patients have fallen victim to the recent listeria outbreak at UK hospitals.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Trust have used the Good Food Chain implicated in recent listeria outbreaks,

w70117-5b'Bassetlaw Hospital, Carlton Road, Worksop.

However a trust spokesman moved to reassure patients and said no patients have been affected and the sandwiches in question were withdrawn in late May.

A spokesman from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: “Public Health England advised the Trust of this issue in late May and we immediately removed the products from our hospitals.

Our Infection Prevention and Control team were immediately notified, and have worked with our laboratory teams to provide an enhanced level of awareness and vigilance.”

“We continue to work closely with our partners regarding this matter and, as of the end of May, an alternative supplier is providing patient sandwiches.”

A Derbyshire man has been named as one of the victims of the listeria outbreak at UK hospitals.

Ian Hitchcock was admitted to Royal Hospital Derby on May 15, eight days after being diagnosed with liver cancer treatment, and died on June 8 after being transferred to Nottingham City Hospital.

Nationally, five people have died from the outbreak, which has been linked to pre-packaged sandwiches and salads eaten by hospital patients.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed on Tuesday that eight hospitals in seven NHS Trusts had reported cases, including one confirmed fatal case of listeria at University Hospitals Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust.

The Good Food Chain, which supplied 43 NHS trusts across the UK, as well as one independent provider, voluntarily ceased production and Public Health England (PHE) said the investigation into the outbreak is continuing.

The business was supplied with meat produced by North Country Cooked Meats, which has since tested positive for the outbreak strain of listeria and also stopped production.

Listeria usually causes mild flu-like symptoms but occasionally it can lead to more serious conditions such as meningitis and/or septicaemia (blood poisoning).

It can have more serious consequences among those with pre-existing medical conditions, pregnant women and those with a weak immune system. Public Health England say people should only seek medical attention if they develop symptoms.