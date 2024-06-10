NHS Trust announces shortlist and host for prestigious staff and volunteer awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is excited to announce the shortlist for this year’s OSCARS, marking the twenty-first year of the awards.

The OSCARS (Outstanding Service Contribution and Recognition Scheme) are dedicated to acknowledging the outstanding efforts and achievements of the Trust’s staff and volunteers.

This year sees the introduction of the new Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Award, which recognises team members committed to creating an inclusive culture where diversity is celebrated.

Paul Devlin, Chair of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, says, "It’s crucial that we recognise the incredible efforts of dedicated colleagues and volunteers, who do an amazing job each day, in often challenging and pressured circumstances. They deserve to be celebrated for their hard work.

Elizabeth Marsden, COPD Nurse, Rushcliffe Community Respiratory Team

"The addition of the Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Award reflects our commitment to being an organisation that genuinely values diversity and sees our people for who they truly are.

“We are delighted with the response this year, receiving nearly 800 nominations from staff, patients and carers. It's a testament to how much our colleagues and volunteers are valued for the exceptional work they do.”

The awards feature twelve categories including Unsung Hero, Outstanding Care, Team of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year. The shortlisted individuals and teams were chosen from nominations submitted by colleagues, patients, carers, family members, and anyone else who has interacted with our staff or volunteers and believes they deserve this recognition.

We are delighted that this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Emma Caldwell, Nottingham born and raised TV presenter, radio host and voiceover. Emma’s vibrant presence and connection with the local community will undoubtedly make the event even more memorable as we celebrate the achievements of our extraordinary staff and volunteers. Winners will be announced and celebrated at an upcoming ceremony in July, highlighting their dedication and commitment throughout the past year.

Bassetlaw Single Point of Access Team, Retford Hospital

Emma Caldwell shared her excitement about hosting the event, saying, "I am truly honoured to be hosting this year’s OSCARS Awards. As someone who was born and raised in Nottingham, it’s incredibly special to celebrate the amazing work of our local healthcare heroes. I look forward to an inspiring evening filled with stories of dedication, compassion, and excellence."

Andrew Dobb, Family Support Worker and recipient of last year’s Outstanding Care and Compassion award, said, “to win the outstanding care and compassion award, only two years into my career with the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) has been really validating and encouraging, and to have been nominated by some of the families I’ve worked with is even better.”

Some of the shortlisted nominees and their nominations include:

Elizabeth Marsden, COPD Nurse, Rushcliffe Community Respiratory Team: Elizabeth works tirelessly and continuously for all of her patients. She gains her patients’ trust by devoting her time to thoroughly researching their history to ensure they receive optimum care. She shows unfailing compassion and familiarises with all local services to ensure patients receive the best individual care. Elizabeth is a great ambassador for the community respiratory service and contributes ideas for awareness and improvement of care needs.

Susan Scotney, Assistant Public Health Practitioner, Ashfield Healthy Family Team

The Lookout Occupational Therapy Team (Nottinghamshire): This team consistently goes the extra mile, working hard to improve the functional skills of young people, which helps reduce the length of hospital stays and boosts their well-being and self-confidence. They carry out risk assessments to allow for positive experiences and design personalised activity plans that truly matter. Young people describe the team as "supportive, trustworthy, and easy to talk to," noting how they’ve been taught to cook and brought a lot of fun into learning. Their nominator emphasised, “They significantly improve young people’s care, help train other staff, and contribute to developing our services.”

Bassetlaw Single Point of Access Team, Retford Hospital: Bassetlaw Single Point of Access Team regularly go above and beyond for service users, carers and relatives. They are often frontline for extremely challenging calls into the team with patients in need of immediate assistance from our services. The team is caring, compassionate and calm in handing these often complex cases. They are great advocates for patients, carers and relatives, and if they cannot personally assist, then they will signposts people to the services they need.

Donna Winfield-Stanesby and Care Dog 'Archie' (Mansfield): Donna, alongside her dog Archie, plays a dual role as both a team administrator and a devoted volunteer at Blossomwood. She adjusts her work schedule to ensure she can make her weekly visits with Archie, where they engage with all the patients, greatly lifting their spirits. These visits are a highlight for both patients and staff, showcasing Donna's commitment to going above and beyond in her roles. Her nominator praises her, stating, "Donna truly embodies the spirit of going the extra mile in her professional and volunteer efforts and is highly deserving of recognition for her contributions."

Susan Scotney, Assistant Public Health Practitioner, Ashfield Healthy Family Team: Susan’s nominator described her as “a force of nature, with a heart of gold!” Susan set up the Household Support Grant Scheme, which supported over 100 families in Hucknall with the cost-of-living crisis. At Christmas she also organised a collection of presents that could be handed out to local families, ensuring they received something to open on Christmas day. “Susan has been doing lovely acts of kindness throughout the years, making a difference to the lives of those who know her, but also to many that do not.”

Shortlisted Colleagues and Volunteers

Mark Saxton, Clinical Leader for Horizon Day Centre, Highbury Hospital: Horizon Day Services, with support from the Energy and Environment team applied for and received funding from Nottingham City Council Workplace Travel Service scheme to purchase an electric vehicle for patient transport – the first of its kind within the Trust. The new zero emissions vehicle will help to reduce the carbon footprint of the Trust’s fleet to align with NHS England’s target for all NHS fleet to be zero emission by 2040. This action is linked to the Our Travel section of the Trust Green Plan.

Deaf Prison In-reach Team, Rampton Hospital: Deaf prisoners face challenges due to lack of awareness and difficulty meeting parole board requirements, resulting in long stays in prison. The team addresses this by providing staff training, Deaf awareness session, and tailored interventions in British Sign Language (BSL). The programme offers nationwide mental health assessment and support, focusing on Deaf offenders. The team operates within a 75-mile radius of Rampton Hospital, offering specialised services to Deaf individuals throughout His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Services.

We are grateful to the businesses whose generous sponsorship makes the OSCARS possible. Their support not only enables us to host this wonderful ceremony but also helps us celebrate and recognise the exceptional contributions of colleagues and volunteers. These partnerships are vital to the success of the event, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to each sponsor for their commitment to supporting healthcare excellence within our community. Without their involvement, this celebration would not be achievable.

Simon Butler, Managing Director – Building Central at Tilbury Douglas, and gold sponsor of the event said, "We are absolutely delighted to sponsor the OSCARS awards ceremony. It’s a privilege to be part of such a special event that celebrates the outstanding contributions of NHS staff and volunteers.

“These individuals make such a significant difference in our community, and it’s important to recognise and honour their dedication and hard work. Supporting this event aligns perfectly with our commitment to giving back.”

Edmund Malinowski, Director of Lindleys Autocentres, added, "At Lindleys Autocentres, we are honoured to support the Notts Healthcare OSCARS awards. Celebrating the dedication and hard work of local NHS staff and volunteers resonates deeply with our own values of community and service. We are proud to contribute to recognising these remarkable individuals who make a real difference every day."

Special thanks to Mitie, Merrymeet Marketing and FleetCare for also sponsoring the OSCARS.