NHS thanks public for support during junior doctors strikes but warns of further disruption to come

The NHS is warning the public of severe disruption to services heading into the new year.

Junior doctors are taking part in a second round of industrial action from 7am on Wednesday, January 3 until 7am on Tuesday, January 9.

This period of action is set to cause severe delays to NHS services as January is already a difficult time for the health service, due to the pressures of winter.

Last week’s action by junior doctors saw 86,329 inpatient and outpatient appointments rescheduled across the country during the three-day strike.

Nottinghamshire NHS said that, like the previous strike, this upcoming strike is due to impact the city and county’s hospitals, mental health services, GP practices and other NHS services.

Dr Dave Briggs, medical director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “I would like to thank the public and staff for their support over the Christmas period – this has not been an easy time for the NHS.

“As we head into the next round of industrial action, I would like to remind everyone that this will cause severe disruption and you can help by only going to A&E or calling 999 if it is a life-threatening illness.

"Please use alternative services where possible, including 111 online, pharmacies or urgent treatment centres.

“By choosing the right service, you will be freeing up staff and vital hospital beds for those that need them the most.

"If you are in doubt about which service you should use, contact 111 online and they will inform you of the best place to go.”