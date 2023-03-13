Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has received improved results in the survey which was conducted in late 2022.

More than 4,000 employees at DBTH – over 65 per cent of its total workforce took part in the survey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survey is designed to assess the experiences of NHS employees to give an indication of how they feel about working at their organisations and how they would feel if someone they knew were to need treatment there.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

When compared with last year’s findings, 81 per cent of the questions were more positively responded to in this survey. Overall, DBTH scored better than the national average for hospital trusts in 60 per cent of the questions.

According to the survey, 90 per cent of colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals felt that they were trusted to carry out their jobs.The survey results also revealed that 67 per cent of colleagues felt their line manager took a positive interest in their health and wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are pleased with the encouraging position shown by the results of the NHS Staff Survey and the significant improvements seen in the responses year-on-year. Our people are the backbone of our organisation and are integral to our success and the delivery of high-quality patient care – ensuring they are happy in their work is absolutely key to our goal of being the safest Trust in England, outstanding in all that we do.

“Whilst these are undoubtedly the best results we’ve ever seen here at DBTH, we do recognise that improvement is a constant journey and are keen to strive for further improvements. It is our intention to ensure we have a year-round cycle of engagement with colleagues, using what they tell us to make improvements across the organisation by working together.