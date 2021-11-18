NHS staff at Bassetlaw Hospital have been offered free therapy sessions to say "thank you"
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are offering complimentary therapy sessions to all of their staff members to ensure colleagues take time to relax and recharge.
Staff members at DBTH have had to deal with periods of stress throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing long hours and never-before-seen challenges.
The Trust hopes that the sessions will have a positive impact on the well-being of all their colleagues, allowing them to take much needed time for themselves.
The sessions are being undertaken by Aurora Wellbeing, and include massages, reflexology, reiki, and relaxing facials.
General manager of Aurora Wellbeing, Debra Fores, said they are “delighted” to be supporting the well-being of NHS staff.
She said: "We have established therapy services across Bassetlaw, Doncaster and Mexborough, and our therapists look forward to welcoming NHS staff”.
Karen Barnard, director of people and organisational development at the Trust, said: “I sincerely hope that staff take this opportunity to alleviate some of the stress and worry that has built up.”