Staff members at DBTH have had to deal with periods of stress throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing long hours and never-before-seen challenges.

The Trust hopes that the sessions will have a positive impact on the well-being of all their colleagues, allowing them to take much needed time for themselves.

The sessions are being undertaken by Aurora Wellbeing, and include massages, reflexology, reiki, and relaxing facials.

Aurora Wellbeing will be offering a range of relaxing therapy sessions to DBTH staff.

General manager of Aurora Wellbeing, Debra Fores, said they are “delighted” to be supporting the well-being of NHS staff.

She said: "We have established therapy services across Bassetlaw, Doncaster and Mexborough, and our therapists look forward to welcoming NHS staff”.