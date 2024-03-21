NHS colleague to join celebrities with CoppaFeel! on a challenging and life-changing trek

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saima will be proud to represent the NHS on the Trek, having spent over 20 years with the Trust and loving her job. She started as a Healthcare Assistant at 145 Thorneywood Mount and worked her way up to a Consultant Clinical Psychologist in the City North Local Mental Health Team (LMHT).

Although fairly new to the City North LMHT, she absolutely loves her new role. It is her first consultant role and she is keen to work in an area where she can take greater responsibility and support the development of a team and service. She works with her colleagues, to offer support to patients with very complex needs, and helps to formulate the multitude of factors that may be impacting someone’s chronic mental health. Alongside this, she is really valuing working with senior colleagues and having a more systemic role in the Trust, which she would love to develop further.

Ifti Majid, Chief Executive at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “We are thrilled that Dr Masud has been selected to be a part of this exciting trip and we are proud to have her representing the Trust and the NHS on this adventure. Saima is committed to working with her team to provide the best possible patient care, and we are sure she will put the same level of commitment and determination into helping her complete this challenge.

Dr Saima Masud

“What a fantastic opportunity, for which we all wish her the very best and look forward to hearing all about her experience.”

Saima did incredibly well to get a place – as they had thousands and thousands of applicants.

Saima said: “I will fly my NHS banner high! All the way to Tibet, and the Valleys of Kashmir, of my birth and origins.

“Having spent the last few years re-evaluating what it means to be human, as we all have, in its grief, yearning and awesomeness, I am keen to walk with fear - not fearless, but do things despite the fear stoking my belly - and achieve things I have only dreamed of. I've read so many books about the great explorers from Shackleton to Tenzing Norgay, and all those greats who have climbed the mountains of my home country. As a Muslim woman born in the valley of Kashmir, to have the opportunity to do this trek is the greatest honour of my life. And I bring the hope of all the broken places we know.”

CoppaFeel! are on a mission to stamp out the late diagnosis of breast cancer by making sure that young people are regularly checking their boobs, pecs and chests and getting to know their bodies in order to have the confidence to see their GP if something just doesn't feel normal.

Please do support Saima and read more about why she wanted to be a part of this challenging trek on her Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/saima-masud-1705759344088