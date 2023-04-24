The upgrade includes the installation of a completely digital room with bespoke artwork. The work has expanded the service to cover more complex scans and.

Open 365 days of the year, the trust delivers a busy medical imaging service with patient referrals from GPs, Outpatients and the Emergency Department. Throughout the year the department at Bassetlaw delivers an expert x-ray service to approximately 45,000 patients.

Sara Elliott, Head of Medical Imaging, said: “We are thrilled to have completed the refurbishment of X-ray Room 4. Introducing this new piece of equipment has made a real difference to patient experience at Bassetlaw and has significantly enhanced the service we provide. Thank you to the local businesses who helped to collaborate on this project with us and transform a small corner of our department.”

X-ray Room 4 featuring the Siemens Ysio Max and new bespoke artwork; (2) X-ray Room 4 Changing Room with new bespoke artwork.

The newly refurbished space has doubled the number of digital rooms available on site. This advanced digital equipment has increased the precision and speed of examinations.

Crucially, this state-of-the-art equipment enables the X-ray team to provide specialist imaging such as leg lengths and whole spine imaging.

Previously, patients requiring spinal imaging scans for conditions such as scoliosis were referred to Doncaster Royal Infirmary. However, more specialist services can now be offered locally to patients in Bassetlaw.