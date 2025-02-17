New Imaging Suite at Montagu Hospital set to expand diagnostic services and treat more patients

A new state-of-the-art imaging suite at Montagu Hospital is set to enhance diagnostic services for patients across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

As part of the Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), the new facility will increase appointment availability and offer patients greater choice in a calm and accessible setting.

Last week, colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) took part in a handover ceremony, officially marking the building’s transfer to the Trust. This milestone signifies the successful completion of construction, and the facility now enters the commissioning phase to ensure it is fully operational before welcoming its first patients at the end of March 2025.

The £16.4 million project was completed exactly one year after construction began in February 2024, representing a significant investment in modern diagnostic services. Additionally, the project included the build of an electrical substation capable of meeting the energy demands of the medical imaging equipment whilst also future-proofing the site for any further service expansion.

Imaging Suite at the Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre.

The new centre is centrally located within the Dearne Valley, providing a convenient alternative to a trip to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Infrastructure at DBTH, said: “We’re thrilled to take ownership of this fantastic new facility, which will make a real difference for our patients and the wider community.

“With final preparations now underway, we’re excited to welcome our first patients in just a few weeks.”

The Imaging Suite features cutting-edge diagnostic equipment designed to enhance efficiency and support faster, more accurate diagnoses. Facilities include purpose-built MRI and CT scanning rooms, an ultrasound suite, and a welcoming reception area for patients.

To enhance patient comfort, the MRI scanner and its surroundings have been designed with the latest technology to reduce anxiety during procedures. While inside the MRI machine, patients can watch a digital screen displaying calming natural landscapes. Similarly, the CT scanner room features soothing elements, including cloud projections on the ceiling.

Sara Elliott, Head of Medical Imaging at DBTH, said: “Patient experience is crucial to delivering an effective diagnostic service, and the new imaging suite has been designed with comfort in mind. The interiors feature calming murals and muted warm tones to create a welcoming environment.

“The MRI scanning room includes mood-enhancing lighting, and patients can preselect the scenery displayed inside the scanner to help provide a distraction during the procedure.”

The medical imaging service has also made significant investments in workforce expansion, hiring an additional 10 radiographers to the service and a further 11 radiographers that are being trained through the Trust’s degree apprenticeship scheme.

This additional capacity will allow for an estimated 80,000 more diagnostic procedures per year. The Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre also offers Endoscopy and Cardiorespiratory services, blood tests and recently introducing Fibro scanning and Dermoscopy procedures, with a local Cardiac MRI pathway planned to join the service later this year.

For more information on the diagnostic services available at Montagu CDC, visit the Trust’s website: www.dbth.nhs.uk/services/community-diagnostic-centre-cdc