New Health and Wellbeing Hub in Worksop reaches new heights

Pictured: Cllr Julie Leigh, Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cllr Darrell Pulk, and colleagues from NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, Newgate Medical Group and Tilbury Douglas.

A significant milestone has been reached in the construction of an £8.5million modern, purpose-built Health and Wellbeing Hub in Worksop.

A steel signing ceremony has been held symbolising the strong collaboration between the partners involved in bringing about the development.

Builders Tilbury Douglas are transforming the long vacant site on Newgate Street, which is owned by Bassetlaw District Council, and when completed the building will be leased to the NHS and operated by the Newgate Medical Group.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council said: "This marks a major step forward in transforming the once-vacant site into a new Health and Wellbeing Hub that will benefit residents and patients throughout the area.

“A great deal of work has gone into reaching this point, and we’re excited to continue working closely with our NHS partners to bring this important development to life."

The healthcare hub is on track for completion early next year and will enhance both accessibility and capacity for patients.

It will include 24 consulting rooms, three treatment rooms and additional space for administration and support services.

Selina Dobbs, Practice and PCN Manager at Newgate Medical Group GP Partnership said: “It’s fantastic to be able to come on site for the Newgate Health and Wellbeing Hub and see what progress is being made. The practice is very excited to develop new services and expand for the community.”

Paul Ellenor, Regional Director at Tilbury Douglas said: “The steel signing ceremony represents an important milestone in the delivery of the Newgate Street Health & Wellbeing Hub.

“It symbolises the collaborative effort between Tilbury Douglas, our partners and the client to create a modern facility that will deliver lasting improvements in healthcare provision.

“We are committed to delivering infrastructure that brings value to communities today and for future generations.”