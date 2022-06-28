New eye-health clinic officially opens in Barlborough

Newmedica Barlborough, in Unit 1B and 1C Midland Place, has officially marked its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new clinic offers a range of NHS-funded services, including cataract surgery, glaucoma monitoring and oculoplastic clinics with its state-of-the-art facilities.

Staff began working at the site earlier this year but the ceremony marked its official opening.

Bolsover District Council’s chair councillor Tom Munro (Lab) was invited as the guest of honour to cut the ribbon and was given a tour of the clinic.

Coun Munro praised the new sight-saving clinic. He said: “This is very exciting for our communities. Local people can now be referred to Newmedica, whose staff will deliver care effectively and to a very high standard.

"Thank you Newmedica for choosing this place and I wish you all luck.”

With the pandemic having caused a backlog of surgery for eye operations and other procedures on the NHS, Newmedica Barlborough is assisting the NHS with its waiting lists.

For the previous six years, staff had delivered eye surgery and care from a site at Barlborough Hospital.

Joanne Fahey, the clinic’s operational director, said: “Since the move, we have been able to increase the number of patients we see.

“Our patients are talking about the care and empathy they receive, which is wonderful to hear.

“We are keen for our patients to live their lives to the fullest, with the best eyesight they can have. As we always say to them – keep doing what you love.”

Newmedica Barlborough is run by a team of five local partners, operational director Joanne Fahey and consultant ophthalmologists Alexander Brent, Soon Ch’ng, James Tildsley and Moneesh Patel.

They are keen to integrate the clinic into Barlborough community life, while also employing and training local people.

Mr Patel said: “I’m a local lad. I love where I live and where I work, and it’s important to me to give back to my community.”