Before her appointment Zara Jones served as the Executive Director of Strategy and Planning at Derbyshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), where she oversaw service areas including acute care, mental health, primary and community care.

Zara said: “I am delighted to join Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals. This organisation is clearly people-focused and values-driven, with a strong commitment to delivering excellent care. On a personal level, I am excited to return to an acute hospital and to contribute to the exceptional work that is ongoing within the organisation, and what is planned in the future. This role presents a great opportunity for me to further foster external partnerships and utilise my skills to help to make a meaningful difference for the lives of patients and colleagues.”

One of the largest providers in the region, DBTH is made up of Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital in addition to a number of external clinical sites. On average, the Trust cares for approximately 500,000 patients each and every year, spanning two counties which include both urban and rural communities.

Zara Jones has joined Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), taking up the post of Deputy Chief Executive.

Richard Parker OBE, the Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “I am delighted to welcome Zara to our Executive Team. Her wealth of experience, strategic acumen, and passion for healthcare make her an exceptional addition to Team DBTH. Zara’s expertise in driving performance and forging collaborative partnerships will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our organisation’s continued growth and success, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic.