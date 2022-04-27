In addition to unlimited access for parents and guardians of premature babies receiving care within the trust’s Neonatal Unit and Special Care Baby Unit, siblings are now able to accompany with up to three people allowed by the cot-side at any one time.

At this time, staff on the respective wards request that extended families do not attend until further review.

Alison Boldy, matron for neonatal service at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are delighted to ease some of our visiting restrictions within our neonatal services.

The easing of visiting restrictions to the neonatal unit is among many as coronavirus infections continue falling.

“New born and premature infants are extremely susceptible to infection, which can be life threatening.

"As such, we have taken steps to ensure we practice caution to try and ensure the safety of our little ones, and now that COVID-19 activity is declining, we are pleased to rescind some of our restrictions.

“Please note, we still have strict infection prevention and control policies within the Neonatal Unit for the protection of our babies and ask that all parents and siblings use the alcohol cleansing gel on entering the unit and wash their hands with soap and water on entry into a nursery and prior to handling your baby.”

Colleagues within the services are keen to stress that if any member of your family becomes ill please do not allow them to visit.

Other guidance includes:

- Parents and siblings must not be symptomatic of Covid-19, or be part of a household which has been exposed to COVID-19 recently.

- Parents and siblings must not have any respiratory symptoms and/or any childhood illnesses (for example chickenpox).

- Please do not attend, under any circumstances, if you have a cough, cold, diarrhoea, vomiting or a temperature.

- On arrival to the Neonatal Unit strict hand washing must be adhered to for all parent(s) and siblings.

- If you are a resident parent on the Neonatal Unit who occupies a room, you may have more than one sibling visit – however, please note that this is only acceptable in your room and not in any other area on the Neonatal Unit, all siblings must be supervised at all times.

- All visitors to the Neonatal Unit must wear an appropriate face covering – if you cannot for medical reasons the team will offer you a visor.