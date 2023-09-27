News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

National award win for Bassetlaw hospital team

A team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have been named champions at the Innovate Health Care Awards.
By Kate Mason
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 08:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The People Systems and Workforce Information (PSWI) Team scooped top spot in the Best Workforce Innovation category.

The national awards, which are organised by a collaboration between NHS England, the Academic Health Science Networks and NHS Confederation, celebrate initiatives that drive positive change within healthcare in England.

Mark Brookes, Associate Director of People and Organisational Development, said: “We are delighted that the People Systems and Workforce Information Team has been recognised for their remarkable contributions to healthcare innovation. This win highlights their dedication and commitment to driving positive change within our organisation. I also want to thank our Digital Transformation team, without whom none of this would have been possible.”

The People Systems and Workforce Information (PSWI) Team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have been named champions at the Innovate Health Care Awards, winning in the Best Workforce Innovation category.The People Systems and Workforce Information (PSWI) Team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have been named champions at the Innovate Health Care Awards, winning in the Best Workforce Innovation category.
The People Systems and Workforce Information (PSWI) Team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have been named champions at the Innovate Health Care Awards, winning in the Best Workforce Innovation category.
Most Popular
Read More
Rampton Hospital patient led project wins national award

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer, said: “This award win is testament to the hard work of the People Systems and Workforce Information (PSWI) team, and their outstanding efforts in enhancing efficiency and effectiveness within our workforce. This recognition is well-deserved and reflects their commitment to innovation. A huge well done to all involved!”

Working with the organisation’s Digital Transformation team, beginning in August 2022, the team introduced automation to contract creation, sickness absence entries, and new start processing, completing the process by April 2023.

In addition to the RPA work, the two teams developed a HR dashboard to replace the production of multiple management reports which were run and sent via email to the Trust’s management teams.

Related topics:BassetlawDBTHDoncaster