The People Systems and Workforce Information (PSWI) Team scooped top spot in the Best Workforce Innovation category.

The national awards, which are organised by a collaboration between NHS England, the Academic Health Science Networks and NHS Confederation, celebrate initiatives that drive positive change within healthcare in England.

Mark Brookes, Associate Director of People and Organisational Development, said: “We are delighted that the People Systems and Workforce Information Team has been recognised for their remarkable contributions to healthcare innovation. This win highlights their dedication and commitment to driving positive change within our organisation. I also want to thank our Digital Transformation team, without whom none of this would have been possible.”

The People Systems and Workforce Information (PSWI) Team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have been named champions at the Innovate Health Care Awards, winning in the Best Workforce Innovation category.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer, said: “This award win is testament to the hard work of the People Systems and Workforce Information (PSWI) team, and their outstanding efforts in enhancing efficiency and effectiveness within our workforce. This recognition is well-deserved and reflects their commitment to innovation. A huge well done to all involved!”

Working with the organisation’s Digital Transformation team, beginning in August 2022, the team introduced automation to contract creation, sickness absence entries, and new start processing, completing the process by April 2023.