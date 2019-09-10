MS group goes the extra mile to raise more than £2,000 from charity triathlon

Retford District Multiple Sclerosis Society Support Group has raised more than £2,600 – double the original target – from a unique triathlon event.

The triathlon was the main event of the group’s ‘exercise is good for all’ campaign, encouraging everyone of all fitness levels to include more activity in their everyday lives.

The swim team

Group member Vince Kay focused his efforts by training before the event, to cycle more than 100 miles and raise more than £400.

Ex-county swimmer Ruth Warrener, who has been wheelchair bound for some time, amazed supporters by swimming 20 lengths, backstroke, using just one arm.

Nearly £1,000 has been used to purchase two motorised Oxycycle Exercise machines for the Bassetlaw NHS neurological rehabilitation team based in Retford.

The machines were formally handed over to the Team on August 30.

The cycle team at the start

Jane Douthwaite, team lead and physiotherapist said the group was very grateful for the two Oxycycle machines.

She continued: “The motorised pedals can be used to assist either arm or leg movement and will be especially beneficial for local patients with MS.

“We are especially happy that the money for the equipment was raised by the members of the MS society participating in exercise – showing just how beneficial it is to keep moving.”

Nigel Bird, one of the group members, had a taster session on the machine.

The stride team

He said: “Using the Oxycycle helped me get my legs moving again without over-exertion.

“I’m looking forward to ‘gearing up’ in future and improving my mobility – and hopefully even start walking short distances again.”

Barbara Ramsden, active volunteer and organiser of many group event, added: “We have been delighted and overwhelmed by the generosity of our official sponsors, The Corner Fridge

Company and Move Better Run Better, and our supporters The Imperial Tea Rooms, Bike Peddlers, Taste Bistro, Sarah Cox from Fresh Physio, Retford Leisure Centre, Retford Lions Club, Retford Life and Di Fisher from The Photo Den.

Ex-county swimmer Ruth Warrener completed 20 lengths of the pool

“Plans are taking shape now to get more people active and involved in next year’s event which will be a pentathlon.

“The remaining funds will be spent on assisting group members to participate in new or modified activities to encourage continued exercise and movement.

“Two horse-riding lessons have already been booked.

If you would like to know more about the Support Group or the event taking place next year, please email retford@mssociety.org.uk.

Barabra Ramsden, group volunteer and event organiser, presents one of the oxycycles to Jane Douthwaite of the Bassetlaw NHS Neurological Rehabilitation team

Group member Nigel Bird trying out the oxycycle