Roving teams of NHS staff have been going into older adult care homes to offer residents the vaccine since April 3, while everyone else who is eligible including people aged 75 and over or anyone with a weakened immune system have been able to book a vaccine appointment from April 17 onwards.

Since the programme started, more than 58 per cent of eligible care home residents in Nottinghamshire have been vaccinated.

Steve Upton, deputy director of operations for the Nottinghamshire vaccination programme, said: “Our vaccination teams are doing an incredible job giving so many care home residents the protection they need from Covid this spring.

More than half of care home residents in Nottinghamshire have now received their Covid spring booster jab. Photo: Getty Images

"Protection from the vaccine decreases over time, and it is important that those people who are most vulnerable to serious illness if they catch Covid, are protected.

“Outside of care homes, anyone who has been invited for a Covid vaccine but is yet to take it up, should come forward now – it is not too late, and I would urge you to book an appointment at your local pharmacy, GP or via the national booking service, as soon as possible.

“So, if you are over 75 or have a weakened immune system, then please come forward as soon as possible to book a Covid vaccine this spring so you can enjoy summer with peace of mind

“The last spring vaccination appointments will be offered on June 30.”

Everyone eligible can get vaccinated by booking an appointment via 119, online or through the NHS App at one of thousands of local sites, including community pharmacies and GP practices.

It is the first time that millions have been sent their initial invitations through the NHS App, where they can also book an appointment, as the NHS continues to expand its technological capabilities.

Text messages and letters will also be sent to those without the app or not actively using it.