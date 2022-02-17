The mobile health clinic will be touring Worksop for flu and Covid-19 vaccinations as part of a trial.

A mobile health clinic will be in Worksop tomorrow offering walk-in Covid-19 and flu vaccines as well as all the information patients require in order to increase the uptake of the jabs to local residence.

The clinic will run as a trial, and if successful it will be looked at as a possibility of doing again to support the public in getting the vaccinations.

Where can I find the mobile clinic?

09:00 - 12:00: Greencore Manton Wood, Manton Wood Enterprise Park, off Retford Road

12:15 - 14:30: Outside B&M, Bridge Place