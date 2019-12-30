Mike writes new book to say thank you to hospital baby unit

Author Mike Cordon and his family visited Bassetlaw Hospital to present staff with 100 copies of his new children’s book, the proceeds of which will be going to the trust’s charity.

The Boy Who Lost His Burp tells the story of Charlie, a little boy with a great talent for burping, who suddenly finds himself in a bit of a jam when a very strange thing happens.

Written and illustrated by graphic designer Mike, the book is a way of saying ‘thank you’ for the care that he and his wife Kelly received, when their daughter, Willow, was born prematurely last year.

Born at just 33 weeks, Willow required assistance from the hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) to help her breathe, as well as to undergo a blood transfusion and additional tests.

Following a further three weeks of care and treatment, Mike and Kelly were finally able to take Willow home.

Showing his and his family’s appreciation, Mike, who is a senior graphic designer at Nottingham College, decided to write the book and pledged to donate all profits from the book to the trust’s charity, to be used for the benefit of the SCBU.

Mike, Kelly and Willow returned to the hospital to donate 100 books, all paid for by local businesses, as well as to meet clinicians and the trust’s chief operating officer Rebecca Joyce and non-executive directors, Neil Rhodes, Pat Drake and Kath Smart.

Mike said: “Our first experience of the SCBU was at a very difficult time for us, but the staff did such an amazing job when Willow was poorly.

“It was lovely to take Willow back to visit now she’s doing so well, and to have the opportunity to give something back.”

Rebecca Joyce, added: “On behalf of the entire trust, we want to thank Mike, Kelly and Willow for such a kind gesture.

“Seeing the care, attention and skill which has gone into this book is extremely impressive.”