The Midlands is the first region in England to hit the milestone, and has achieved 3,003,647 of the country’s total vaccinations of 15,363,515.

So far, over 853,858 autumn booster appointments in the East Midlands and over 787,604 appointments in the West Midlands have been booked since September 12.

Many more people are getting their vaccinations through walk-in clinics.

More than 3,000,000 people have received the Covid-19 autumn booster in the Midlands. Photo: Getty Images.

People aged 50 and over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers are being urged to get vaccinated ahead of a potential surge of Covid-19 and flu this winter.

Eligible people can get their flu and Covid jab at the same time depending on local system arrangements. Currently, over 43 per cent of people (over 3 million) in the Midlands have had their flu jabs.

Roz Lindridge, the NHS England director, responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “The incredible efforts of NHS staff in the Midlands have now ensured better protection for over three million people at higher risk of illness from Covid-19 this autumn.

“Now temperatures are dropping and people are spending more time indoors, the protection offered by their last vaccination will be reduced. So, all those who are eligible should get their booster to keep protection high.

“The important benefit this booster provides is that it protects against Omicron variants as well as the original Covid variants.”

People can book their latest dose through the national booking system or by calling 119. Walk-in centres can also provide Covid-19 vaccinations without an appointment.

