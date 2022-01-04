A major recruitment campaign has been launched to help care providers fill vacancies in Bassetlaw.

‘We need you to care’ is the message that will be spread across buses, billboards and radio airwaves across the area throughout January in a bid to plug staff shortages currently experienced by home care and care home providers.

Chair of Nottinghamshire County Council’s adult social care and public health committe, Boyd Elliot, said: “I would like to thank everyone who works in social care for their commitment and dedication – you really make a difference. But we need more people like them in Bassetlaw to apply for this fulfilling career.

“A career in social care can be flexible, fitting around your family life. Many of the roles on offer don’t need previous care experience, as full training will be provided. All you need to bring is your passion for caring.”

Care worker

Rachel, who works at home care agency Right At Home, said: “It’s a really unique feeling you can get knowing that you’re doing something for someone that no-one else can do.

"You can go in to meet someone for the first time and there’s that connection, there’s a passion that you feel for something that you both appreciate like music or art.

" I’ve found so many connections with people that I’ve thought, I’ve not got clients – I’ve got friends.

“We go out and have coffee mornings, we crochet together – they’re teaching me stuff now.

Support worker

"If you’ve never thought about working with older people, think about what they might know. I’ve learnt a lot in this past year and I definitely recommend social care to anyone.”