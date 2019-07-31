Loveable Magnus is a big hit with youngsters on the children's ward

Magnus, the Brussels Griffon terrier, has joined the team of ‘snuggle officers’ that volunteer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) to cheer up and fuss over patients.

The four-legged helper has been making weekly visits to the children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, spending some time with youngsters and getting strokes, belly rubs and plenty of playtime as part of the bargain.

Emilia and Magnus on the children's ward.

Iqbal Lall, play leader at DBTH, said: “A stay in hospital can be a worrying time for children, especially younger ones who may not fully understand where they are and Magnus has been a very welcome distraction.

Magnus is a registered volunteer with Pets as Therapy, are a charity which organises therapeutic visits to hospitals, nursing homes and schools.

Louise Huby, Magnus’ owner, added: “I love doing this with Magnus, when you see a poorly child, or a child with learning difficulties, with him they just light up and come out of their shells and it’s so heart-warming to see.”