News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
55 minutes ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
1 hour ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
2 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
3 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

‘Long way to go’ for EMAS to reduce response times for category two calls​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A senior East Midlands Ambulance Service boss says it still has a “long way to go” to meet targets on cutting the amount of time crews are taking to get to patients involved the second most serious category of emergency call.

By Anna Whittaker
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 08:23 BST

In January, the NHS and Government set out national targets for ambulance services to have a mean average response time for ‘category two’ calls of 30 minutes for 2023/24.

The overall response time target remains at 18 minutes, which will be expected of all services by 2024/25.

However, as of March, EMAS has an average response time of 50 minutes for ‘category two’ calls.

In January, the NHS and Government set out national targets for ambulance services to have a mean average response time for ‘category two’ calls of 30 minutes for 2023/24.In January, the NHS and Government set out national targets for ambulance services to have a mean average response time for ‘category two’ calls of 30 minutes for 2023/24.
In January, the NHS and Government set out national targets for ambulance services to have a mean average response time for ‘category two’ calls of 30 minutes for 2023/24.
Most Popular

‘Category one’ classified calls are emergencies involving people with the most serious life-threatening injuries and illnesses, while ‘category two’ is for other calls still classed as emergencies. Category three is for urgent calls and category four is for less urgent calls.

Richard Henderson, EMAS chief executive, told the latest EMAS board meeting: “We all know that from a delivery perspective, performance was not where any one of us would’ve wanted it to be.

“I am confident we will start seeing an improvement as we move through this year.”

Jeff Worrall, non-executive director, said: “At the moment we are at 50 minutes, so there’s a long way to go. We need to start to see the trajectory against that because it is still quite a distance to get to.”

Jackie Jones, associate non-executive director, said: “The focus next year is going to be around bringing category two down to 30 minutes, but category three is nearly five hours above the standard.

“There’s a risk everybody focuses on bringing category two down and category three gets forgotten.”

Mr Henderson said the trust’s focus will “remain on all categories”.

He said: “We know the right thing to do for patients is to get there as quickly as possible and to maintain our focus on speed of response.

“Last year was extremely challenging for a variety of reasons.

“Given our starting position this year and all the plans in place, we know we will see improvements in delivery, patient experience, patient outcome and staff welfare.”

Karen Tomlinson, board chairman, said: “Performance has got to improve, there is no question about it. We’ve got to push on that and make sure we do deliver.”

Related topics:East Midlands Ambulance ServiceGovernmentNHSPerformance