Local Trust hosts inspiring visit for students from the Communications Specialist College Doncaster

A group of students from the Communications Specialist College Doncaster recently visited several departments at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) to receive hands-on experience of careers within the NHS.

The day was arranged in collaboration with the Vocational Education team at DBTH and colleagues from the Communications Specialist College Doncaster to give the learners a chance to see health professionals in action and provide them with a taste of the opportunities available within health and care when they leave education.

The Communications Specialist College Doncaster offers bespoke college courses to learners working towards Level 3 vocational qualifications.

Four students and supporting staff from the Communications Specialist College Doncaster, currently undertaking a business administration course, participated in the two-hour visit to three administrative-based departments at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. These departments included the Post Room, Procurement department and finishing in the Education Centre.

Students from the Communications Specialist College Doncaster visit Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

During each visit, the students could communicate with different colleagues within the respective departments about their roles and responsibilities within the workplace and their career journey so far. The students were then given an in-depth guided tour of the working areas and hands-on opportunities to engage in various aspects of their roles, allowing them to apply knowledge gained on their course to a real-life setting.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer, spoke about the visit saying: “As a Trust, DBTH has offered numerous opportunities to the Communications Specialist College, including work experience placements. We value our relationships with our local communities and are committed to providing fair and equal opportunities for everyone.

“It was fabulous to have the students at the Trust to witness the opportunities we offer here, and we can’t wait to see what collaborations we will work on in the future.”