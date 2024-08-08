Local supporters raise over £2,000 for charity’s first ever Pyjama Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hospital charity for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Trust has received £2,175.85 from local supporters following its first-ever sponsored Pyjama Day on 19 July 2024.

Schools, local companies, and colleagues came kitted in their comfiest pyjamas to raise funds for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Donations will be put towards the charity’s latest appeal: the Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal, which aims to raise £100,000 to fund projects within the soon-to-open Bassetlaw Emergency Village. Projects range from a brand-new outdoor play area to sensory and distraction tools for young patients.

Of the groups involved were Retford-based business, Marketing Labs, colleagues on the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and secondary school, Retford Oaks Academy.

Mel Healy, Head of Content at Marketing Labs, said: "Bassetlaw Hospital is the local hospital for many of us at Marketing Labs, so the emergency village is a cause close to our hearts.

“For pyjama day, we drew names out of a hat to buy pyjamas for one another. Our search director, Nick, came off worse. He was given a purple dragon onesie to wear on one of the hottest days of the year, but he was a really good sport about it and wore it all day.

“Altogether, we raised £270 and hope our event promotion has encouraged more people to donate.”

Four schools also participated in the pyjama day: Retford Oaks Academy, Thrumpton Lane Primary, Bracken Lane Primary and The St Augustine's Academy raised an incredible £1,905.85 in total.

To date, the Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal has raised over £17,000.

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager for the charity, said: “We thought a fundraising Pyjama Day would be a great way to help us raise funds and awareness of the appeal, and we’re really pleased so many local schools and businesses agreed and took part. Together they have helped to raise a substantial amount of money which will go towards the appeal total to provide additional extras in the Emergency Departments to support enhanced patient care and experience for our communities.

To find out more about the Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal, or to make a donation, please visit the charity website: dbthcharity.co.uk/bassetlaw-appeal/