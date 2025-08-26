Local nurse wins national award for going above and beyond for her patients

Tracey Gibson, District Nurse from Nottinghamshire Healthcare with her Cavell Star Award.

Tracey Gibson, District Nurse from Nottinghamshire Healthcare recently won a Cavell Star Award for going above and beyond for her patients. Cavell Star Awards are given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants who shine bright and show exceptional care.

Colleague and district nurse Dionne Baker explains why Tracey is so deserving of her award.

“Tracey has recently revised the way the District Nursing team run their leg ulcer clinic, streamlining the processes, reviewing treatments and helping the staff to run a more efficient clinic. This has resulted in many patients being healed, after being on the leg ulcer caseload for many years. She has aided patients to access other services that will suit their health needs better for a greater outcome for the patients.”

She is the digital champion within the team and has worked closely with an external company to bring in a digital system that enables the team to send patients secure links to send photographs, so they can have wounds assessed at the point of triage. This means that care is often quicker and advice can be given at referral. Tracey works in her own time to achieve these outcomes.

Amy Eagle, Care Group Director of Community Health and Specialist Services at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “Huge congratulations to Tracey on this achievement. She has done a fantastic job with the leg ulcer clinic and really made a difference to patient experience. She really deserves this recognition.”

Tracey leads a large team of staff with confidence and by example. She champions her staff to achieve their potential and Tracey also supports others teams within the Trust with the services she has improved.

Tracey reacted to winning her Cavell Star Award.

“I was totally gob-smacked to have been given this award! It makes me feel proud of what we have achieved in our team and I could not have done this without a fabulous team behind me.

“They mean the world to me, without their hard work our patients would have minimal support. The team are all very caring and go the extra mile to ensure the patients are safe.”