Local NHS trust enhances garden areas during Wellbeing Day at Montagu Hospital

Last month saw a transformation of the green spaces at Montagu Hospital, as colleagues from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) and Integrated Health Projects (IHP) Vinci dedicated a day to sprucing up the hospital grounds.

As part of a workplace wellbeing initiative aimed at enhancing colleague mental health and wellbeing, the ‘Workplace in Bloom’ project was a collaborative effort between DBTH departments and their construction partners, with the team working on the new Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) and temporarily swap their construction tools for gardening equipment.

During the event, the team revitalised the Fred and Ann Green Memorial Garden near the hospital entrance, restoring the area which had come under disrepair for a number of years. The work included trimming bushes and shrubs, sanding and varnishing benches, and jet washing patios.

Additionally, other green areas were given attention, with large planters filled with flowering plants and bedding areas tidied. A previously under-utilised strip of land was sown with seeds to create a wildflower border, enhancing wellbeing for both patients and colleagues at the Trust, and providing habitats for pollinating insects and bees.

Andy White, Head of Capital Infrastructure at DBTH, said: “We are thankful to everyone who contributed to improving our gardens at Montagu Hospital. Our Capital Projects and Estates team appreciated the assistance from our partners at IHP Building and their contractors, AWS Landscapes, who provided plants, tools, and staff, Sycon, who restored our benches, and Moortown, for cleaning our pathways and patios.”

Claire Habbin, Wellbeing Officer at IHP Building, highlighted the importance of such initiatives: “Wellbeing days like Workplace in Bloom are crucial for allowing colleagues to take a break from their daily routines, boost morale, and give back to the local community.”

The Trust prides itself on its green spaces, which include several memorial gardens across its three hospital sites. The Fred and Ann Green Memorial Gardens at Montagu Hospital are a tribute to the generous donations from Fred and Ann Green, local business owners who bequeathed a significant sum to benefit the hospital and local community.

Other green spaces within the Trust include the Rainbow Gardens at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) and Bassetlaw Hospital, dedicated areas where patients, visitors, and colleagues can relax. Additionally, the Butterfly Garden at DRI offers a serene environment for remembering loved ones.

