Local NHS trust awarded prestigious health and safety accreditation for second year running

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has achieved gold for the prestigious Health and Safety Accreditation from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), following silver accreditation only a year earlier.

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards are internationally recognised, celebrating organisations that demonstrate exceptional standards in health and safety management. They offer a benchmark for performance and reward those who consistently put safety first.

This is a particularly impressive achievement for the Trust, having been awarded Silver just 12 months ago. The Gold award reflects DBTH’s continued determination to lead by example, despite the well-known challenges of working within an ageing hospital estate.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of infrastructure at DBTH, said: “Achieving Gold is absolutely amazing and a real reflection of the fantastic work happening every day across the Trust. It’s a huge achievement and highlights just how committed our teams are to creating a safe, high-quality environment for everyone who comes through our doors.”

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Serving a population of more than 440,000 across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, and the surrounding areas, DBTH is one of only a handful Teaching Hospitals in Yorkshire. With more than 7,000 colleagues working across three main hospital sites and numerous community services, the Trust’s focus on safety is a key part of its mission to deliver outstanding care locally.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Growth Director, said: “Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals should be proud of the hard work and commitment to keeping people safe that has resulted in a RoSPA Award, which honours those organisations who have achieved the highest standards in health and safety in the workplace.

“RoSPA regards DBTH as a strong example of the importance of making accident prevention central to any successful organisation, not just for the benefit of employees, customers and clients, but also society as a whole.”

Sponsored by the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH), the RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, and receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for the health and safety industry.

This latest recognition from RoSPA reinforces that commitment - and sets a strong foundation for continued improvement in the years to come.