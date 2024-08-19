Local hospitals urge the community to use health services wisely over the August Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Healthcare professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are encouraging communities to use health services sensibly over the long weekend from 24 August to 26 August.

On Monday 26 August, many local GP practices and pharmacies will operate reduced hours, with only a few remaining open over the bank holiday break.

Therefore, colleagues at Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and Montagu Hospital are advising residents to pick up any repeat prescriptions ahead of time to ensure a safe and healthy bank holiday.

The Trust’s healthcare professionals request that people seek urgent care and treatment only when necessary and consider other options for non-emergencies.

Staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Dr. Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director and Consultant at the Trust, stated: “With the bank holiday just days away, we know many are planning for the extended weekend. We ask that health considerations be part of these plans – ensuring necessary prescription medicines are collected and being aware of available services in case of illness or injury.

“Please remember to use the Emergency Department exclusively for genuine emergencies. If you feel unwell during this period, you can still get advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre, or calling 999 for urgent matters.”

Here are some tips to help you use health services wisely:

Self-care – Many common illnesses and symptoms can be managed at home with a well-stocked medicine cabinet and plenty of rest.

NHS 111 – This 24/7 service provides confidential health advice and information over the phone or online. To access NHS 111, use text-phone 18001 111 or visit https://111.nhs.uk/.

Pharmacist (chemist) – Your local pharmacist is a trained healthcare professional who can advise on common illnesses and the necessary medications.

GP – Your doctor is the best contact for persistent health problems and illnesses that don’t go away, such as coughs, joint pain, and long-term symptoms.

Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital – Open daily from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, except Christmas Day, the unit is staffed by experienced emergency nurse practitioners who can treat minor injuries and ailments, including sprains, cuts, bruises, and some simple fractures.

Emergency Department or 999 – Hospital emergency departments offer immediate care for serious illness or severe injuries. Calling 999 will prompt the telephone advisor to dispatch appropriate assistance based on the reported condition.