Local hospitals urge residents to use health services wisely over May bank holiday

Montagu Hospital

With the upcoming May Day bank holiday on Monday 5 May, health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are asking local residents to plan ahead and use NHS services wisely.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Emergency Departments at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital will remain open 24 hours a day for life-threatening conditions, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or suspected stroke.

However, for less urgent health concerns, residents are encouraged to consider alternative services to help keep emergency care available for those who need it most.

Alternative options include:

NHS 111 – Call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk for advice on the most appropriate care.

– Call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk for advice on the most appropriate care. Local pharmacies – Many will be open with reduced hours and can help with minor ailments such as coughs, colds and rashes. Visit the NHS website to check opening times.

– Many will be open with reduced hours and can help with minor ailments such as coughs, colds and rashes. Visit the NHS website to check opening times. Montagu Hospital Minor Injuries Unit (Mexborough) – Open 9am to 9pm daily (last admission 8pm) for sprains, minor burns, cuts and grazes.

Tips for the weekend:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensure you have enough of any regular medications.

Stock up on household health basics like paracetamol and plasters.

Familiarise yourself with local healthcare options.

Check in on vulnerable neighbours, friends or relatives who may need support.

Some outpatient clinics and non-urgent services may be closed over the bank holiday. If you have a scheduled appointment, please attend unless you’ve been contacted to say otherwise.

To find out more about local services and how to stay well this bank holiday, visit www.dbth.nhs.uk