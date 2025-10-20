Local hospitals celebrate sustainability successes and launches refreshed Green Plan for a healthier, greener future

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is celebrating a series of major sustainability milestones, marking real progress in reducing its environmental impact and supporting the NHS’s journey to become the world’s first net zero national health system.

Since launching the first Green Plan in 2022, the Trust, which operates Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital has successfully completed a number of green projects. It has phased out desflurane and removed piped nitrous oxide across all hospital sites, eliminating two anaesthetic gases with a high carbon footprint and saving thousands of pounds which have been directed back into patient care.

The organisation has also transitioned to 100% renewable electricity, significantly cutting emissions across its estate, and introduced recycling for colleagues and patients, beginning at Montagu Hospital before rolling out across all sites.

As a result of these initiatives, total carbon emissions have been reduced by 6,550 tonnes – the equivalent of taking around 1,400 cars off the road each year.

Greener NHS Flag

The Trust has also implemented improved clinical waste controls within Theatres and beyond, ensuring waste is both cost effective and has less impact on the environment. In addition, DBTH’s memorial gardens have all earned Green Flag Awards, recognising their high standards of maintenance and environmental care.

These achievements form part of the Trust’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and are supported by the launch of its refreshed Green Plan for 2025–2028, which sets out how DBTH will build on this progress and continue to reduce its impact on the environment.

As one of the largest employers and care providers in the country, the NHS recognises its significant contribution to the nation’s carbon footprint, being responsible for around 4 to 5% of the UK’s total emissions. In response, the NHS has set ambitious targets to reach net zero by 2040 for direct emissions and by 2045 for those it influences indirectly.

The Green Plan is a key NHS initiative providing trusts throughout England with a clear roadmap towards a more sustainable health service. Similarly, the DBTH Green Plan sets out how it will achieve these national goals and ensure that the organisation continues to deliver high-quality care today while protecting the health and wellbeing of future generations.

Solar panels on Community Diagnostic Centre

The refreshed sustainability plan focuses on nine key areas – from greener estates and travel to sustainable supply chains, food and clinical care. Future ambitions include decarbonising heat across hospital sites, investing in smart, energy-efficient buildings, expanding recycling and waste reduction schemes, supporting staff to choose active and low-carbon travel options, scaling up digital care and virtual wards to reduce travel emissions, and promoting sustainable and nutritious food options for patients and colleagues.

Sam Wilde, Chief Finance Officer acts as the Trust’s board level Net Zero Lead, and is supported by operational leads and a dedicated Green Plan Delivery Board.

Sam said: “At DBTH, our vision is clear: Healthier together—delivering exceptional care for all. This includes caring for our environment.

“Through strong leadership, robust governance, and the commitment of our people, we will ensure sustainability becomes an integral part of how we plan, deliver, and improve services. We thank all colleagues who have contributed to this work so far, and we look forward to building on this progress together in the years ahead.”

Find out more about the Green Plan at DBTH on the Trust’s website: www.dbth.nhs.uk/green-plan/