Local hospitals announce annual award shortlist

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has unveiled the shortlist for its annual Star Awards, highlighted the exceptional contributions of local NHS heroes over the past year.

With over 650 nominations submitted, the Trust’s judging panel faced the challenging yet rewarding task of reviewing the incredible stories and achievements shared by Team DBTH throughout the previous 12 months, whittling this longlist down to just 60 or so nominees.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, said: “The DBTH Star Awards is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our colleagues. Each nomination reflects the remarkable contributions made by individuals and teams across our Trust.

“I’m incredibly proud of all our nominees, and I wish the shortlisted individuals the very best of luck. Their efforts make a real difference to the lives of our patients and the smooth running of our services.”

DBTH Star Awards

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday 10 October, at the Doncaster Dome.

Below are the shortlisted nominees for the 2024 DBTH Star Awards (listed in no particular order):

Unsung Hero: Theresa Cox; Michelle Appleton; Sarah Sharpe.

Change Champion: Addette Spenceley; Emergency Department Teams (all sites); Heart Failure Team.

Fundraising Champion: Natalie Baulk; Daniel Wheater;Community Midwives.

Bank/Agency Star: Joanne Evans; Brenda Lister; Bank drivers.

Inclusion Champion: Workforce/Recruitment team; Airish Saluta; Richard Woodhouse.

Clinical Team of the Year: MEOC Team; Nutrition Support team; Neonatal.

Admin Team of the Year: Breast Admin Team; Maternity Records Team; Pharmacy Purchasing Team.

Support Team of the Year: Inventory Management; Medical Technical Services; Domestic and Facilities Team Bassetlaw.

Sustainability Champion: Julie Day; Dialysis Nursing Team; Lisa Quean.

Teaching Hospital Award: Andrew Fletcher; Christopher Allen; Martin Deakin.

Rising Star: Beth Blake, Georgia Rigg, Lacie Askew.

Wellbeing Award: Jerryn Roberts; Hannah Wilson and Jessica Smith; Mandy Horne.

Patient Champion: Louise Parsons; Linzi Banks; Aysha Goodyear.

Star of the Year The shortlist for this category is made up of our monthly winners throughout the year – the winner and two highly commended nominees will be announced on the night: Jorge Clarkson; Deep Clean Team; Lamek Adhanom; Catering Bassetlaw; Maxine Charlesworth; Booking Admin Team; Emma Sweeting; Ward S12 cleaners and facilities; Lucy Crich; Safeguarding Team; Ashleigh Elam; Mr Sashi Yeluri ; ackie Rowley and Laura Hutton; Mudasar Aziz; Children’s Physio and Occupational Therapy Team; Cheryl Le Brocq; Julie Young and Laura Holt; Rehab 2 Therapy Team; Gemma Thomas; Pass Booking Team; Dr Tee Goh; Emergency Department; Mel Howard; Kirsty Stanley and Carla Holt.

Winners will be announced following the event later this year.