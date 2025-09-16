Local hospitals accredited national Quality Mark for training and supporting new healthcare professionals

DBTH Preceptorship Team

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has been recognised as one of only 12 NHS organisations in England to receive the National Preceptorship Quality Mark from NHS England.

Preceptorship is a period of structured support, usually lasting several months, for healthcare professionals who are newly qualified, internationally recruited, or returning to practice. It gives them time, guidance, and learning opportunities as they settle into their roles, helping to build confidence, develop skills, and ensure they are ready to deliver safe, high-quality patient care.

This support not only benefits the professionals themselves but also helps the NHS keep skilled professionals for longer - improving services for patients and the community.

DBTH was chosen as one of 26 early implementer sites for a new national multi-professional framework, which now ensures preceptorship is available for all healthcare professions, not just nursing and midwifery.

To achieve the Quality Mark, the Trust’s programme was assessed against strict national standards, looking at governance, leadership, supervision, educational support, and feedback from those who have taken part.

Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: "This is a significant achievement for DBTH and a testament to the dedication of our education and clinical teams. Preceptorship is essential in ensuring our newly qualified and returning colleagues have the right support to thrive. Achieving the National Quality Mark demonstrates our commitment to professional development, workforce retention, and ultimately, delivering exceptional care for our patients. It also reflects our Strategic Ambition to become a leading centre for research and education, making DBTH a place where people want to train, work, and grow.

"On behalf of the Trust, I also want to thank Natalie McCarthy, one of our Education Leads, for leading this work so effectively, as well as our senior colleagues, matrons and Allied Health Professionals for their fantastic collaboration in making this possible."

This recognition builds on DBTH’s Interim Quality Mark for Nursing in 2023 and its Gold Standard for Nursing and Midwifery Preceptorship, placing the organisation among the very best in the country for supporting healthcare professionals at the start of their careers.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: "Being recognised as one of only 12 organisations in the country to achieve this award is a real honour. It’s a reflection of the dedication and teamwork of colleagues across our hospitals who go above and beyond to welcome and support those joining our professions. By giving new starters the best possible beginning to their careers, we’re not only helping them to thrive, but also ensuring our patients continue to receive the safe, high-quality care they deserve."

DBTH is one of Yorkshire’s largest acute trusts, serving a population of more than 440,000 people across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas and employs around 7,000 health professionals. Across September and into the latter months of the year, the organisation will welcome over 90 newly qualified nurses and midwives to the team.