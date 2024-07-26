Local hospital Trust awarded prestigious Health and Safety accreditation
This accolade highlights DBTH's implementation of safety systems and processes, acknowledging the organisation's commitment to protecting lives and maintaining the highest standards of health and safety management.
The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards are globally renowned, acknowledging organisations across all sectors. They provide benchmarks for safety performance and highlight consistent, exceptional adherence to health and safety practices.
This achievement is particularly noteworthy as DBTH is one of the few NHS organisations in the region to receive this level of accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to setting the standard in healthcare. The rigorous efforts involved in this project also support the Care Quality Commission (CQC) objectives, ensuring a safe and secure environment for care.
As a reflection of the challenges posed by an ageing estate at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, this milestone highlights the Trust’s dedication to implementing robust health and safety systems and practices.
Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Innovation and Infrastructure at DBTH, expressed pride in the achievement, saying: “Receiving the Silver RoSPA Health and Safety Accreditation on our first application is a tremendous honour and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our patients, colleagues, and visitors.
“While we are proud of this achievement, we understand that there is more work to be done. This accolade underscores our dedication to developing the highest standards of health and safety management systems and our ongoing efforts to provide exceptional healthcare services.”
DBTH serves a population of more than 440,000 across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, and the surrounding areas. With three main hospital sites and numerous additional services, the Trust stands as one of only five Teaching Hospitals in Yorkshire. Achieving the silver accreditation underscores the Trust’s status as a forward-facing healthcare provider, employing over 7,000 dedicated members of staff.
The Trust’s consistent focus on health and safety is integral to its mission of delivering high-quality local hospital services. This recognition by RoSPA not only validates the Trust’s efforts but also inspires continued excellence in safety practices and healthcare delivery going forward.
