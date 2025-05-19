Local hospital team shortlisted for prestigious national nursing award

A specialist team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has been named as a finalist in the prestigious Diabetes Nursing Awards 2025.

The Trust’s Young Adult Diabetes Team has been shortlisted in the ‘Excellence Award’ category, which recognises those who have gone above and beyond to improve the care, education and support available to people living with diabetes in the UK.

Hosted by Diabetes Nursing journal, the awards shine a light on outstanding achievements within the field, celebrating innovation, dedication and impact.

Event organiser Emily Mayhew said: "We are thrilled to recognise remarkable individuals who have dedicated themselves to advancing diabetes care and education. Their innovative approaches and tireless efforts have made a significant difference in the lives of people living with diabetes."

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, praised the team’s success: "We are vert proud of our Young Adult Diabetes Team for this well-deserved recognition.

"Their dedication to patient-centred care, and their commitment to improving outcomes for young adults living with diabetes, is inspiring. On behalf of the Trust, I’d like to say a huge well done and wish them the very best of luck for the finals."

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday 6 June at the Radisson Blu in Bloomsbury, London, and will include a complimentary dinner and presentation hosted by broadcaster and medical expert, Dr Sarah Jarvis MBE.

Organised by Orange Juice Communications, the event celebrates the outstanding contributions of healthcare professionals across the UK who are leading the way in diabetes care.

To find out more, visit: www.diabetesnursingawards.co.uk

The Diabetes Nursing Awards 2025 is funded by A. Menarini Farmaceutica Internazionale SRL and embecta, who have had no input into any arrangements or content.