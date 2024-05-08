Local hospital recruits three graduates from its in-house training programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recently introduced, it is hoped that Radiography Training Programme will ensure that DBTH maintains a robust team of qualified Radiographers, mentored on-site and to the standards of a degree apprenticeship accredited from Sheffield Hallam University.

Already a success, the service has recently appointed three Radiographers who have successfully graduated from a degree apprenticeship, filling vacancies within the existing team.

The expanded CDC service at Montagu Hospital, once opened in Spring 2025, will require an additional 11 Radiographers, posing extra demand on the Medical Imaging service at the Trust.

The Trust’s first cohort of Diagnostic Radiographer Degree Apprentices.

Prior to the introduction of this new scheme, Medical Imaging has been dependant on recruiting from traditional graduate routes, overseas candidates and agency workers to fill vacancies, all which take time and extra resource to accommodate. The degree apprenticeship helps to alleviate these issues as the radiographers are home grown, often being recruited from existing colleagues from administrative or healthcare support roles, giving committed team members a fantastic opportunity to upskill and secure a fulfilling and rewarding career.

One of the key advantages of this programme is its hands-on approach to clinical practice, providing students with valuable clinical experience that is reduced in traditional university routes. Moreover, the programme streamlines the process of induction and registration with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC), enabling students to seamlessly transition into working within a medical imaging unit upon completion of their studies.

The training course has attracted high levels of interest, with applicants wishing to take advantage of the degree apprenticeship route to securing a career in the NHS. Once qualified, students will be employed on a full-time contract, entering on a Band 5 salary, equivalent to £28,407-34,581 per year.

At present, there are 11 students enrolled across all three years of the degree, with two students in their final year ready to qualify in the first year of the CDC opening its service.

Sara Elliott, Head of Medical Imaging at DBTH, said: "Our investment in this training programme shows our commitment to ensuring that the CDC has a fully staffed and qualified team.”