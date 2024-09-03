Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance doctor in all-female team for Great North Run
Dr Isla Wormald is part of the 20-strong group from 13 air ambulance charities across the UK who are tackling the race to increase the profile of air ambulance services nationwide and to inspire other women to pursue roles within Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).
Isla said: “Gender should not be a barrier yet within the UK HEMS, only 20% of doctors and 24% of paramedics are women. We are keen to raise awareness of the challenges facing women in this workplace and empower others to consider a career in HEMS.
“I am proud to be employed by LNAA as a HEMS doctor and to have the knowledge and skills to be able to provide pre-hospital emergency care for critically ill and injured patients.
“I am running this iconic race on 8 September which happens to be during Air Ambulance Week, to raise funds to enable our crews continue to provide such a service for residents and visitors to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.”
LNAA is one of the UK’s leading (HEMS) charities, funded purely by the generosity of people and businesses in Lincs. & Notts. It is not part of the NHS and therefore not Government funded. With each mission costing an average of £4000, the charity needs to raise £13 million this year to be by the side of patients in their time of greatest need.
The crew of doctors, paramedics and pilots transport the equivalent of a hospital emergency department to people suffering from the most serious of illnesses and devastating injuries, providing the best possible treatment as quickly as possible. When every second counts, the arrival of LNAA’s critical care cars and the iconic yellow helicopter really can mean the difference between life and death.
