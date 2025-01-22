Last chance to get winter vaccinations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eligible people have their last chance to get both their winter vaccinations as a series of mobile clinics come to an end on 29 January.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drop-in vaccination clinics have been travelling around Nottingham and Nottinghamshire since November providing COVID-19 and flu vaccines to people who:

are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2025)

have certain health conditions

are pregnant

are a frontline health or social care worker

live in a care home for older adults.

The remaining clinics will be held between 10am and 4pm at:

The mobile vaccination van

Kingsmill Hospital, Mansfield Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 4JL: 22 and 27 January

Highbury Hospital, Highbury Road, Nottingham, NG6 9DR: 28 January

Newark Hospital, Boundary Road, Newark NG24 4DE: 29 January

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We’ve seen a much higher rate of hospitalisation due to flu this year, so it’s even more important to get vaccinated. If you have a long-term condition and you catch flu, you may reduce your chances of being hospitalised by up to a third just by getting vaccinated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And winter vaccinations in pregnancy can help to protect your baby, who will continue to have some immunity during the first few months of their life.”

People can continue to receive the flu vaccination via available pharmacies until the end of March.