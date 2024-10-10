Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

King Charles’ announcement last week that he now eats half an avocado every day has turned people’s attention to the enormous health benefits of this amazing fruit.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits now buy 17.4 per cent more avocados year on year - making them the fastest-rising product in the fresh vegetable category. Here are some key reasons why avocados are so good for us:

1. Rich in healthy fats

Avocados are high in monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid, which can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL), reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. High in Fibre

A single avocado contains a significant amount of dietary fibre, which aids digestion, helps avoid constipation, and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Fibre is a re-biotic which promotes a healthy gut microbiome.

3. Satiating

The fibre and fat is avocados are promotes feelings of fullness, which can be beneficial for weight management.

4. Packed with essential mineral and vitamins

They are a good source of nutrients essential for the routine running of the metabolism and immunity. In particular, vitamin K, important for bone health and blood clotting; Vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect our precious DNA from oxidative damage; Vitamin C, which helps immune function and collagen production; B vitamins, including folate which is important for cell function and development and B6 for energy production.

Avocados are higher in potassium than bananas, helping to regulate blood pressure and maintain fluid balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. High in phytochemicals

Avocados contain natural chemicals such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health. These compounds help protect your eyes from harmful blue light and oxidative damage. Phytochemicals help reduce inflammation in the body and enhance immunity, which reducing the risk of many chronic diseases like arthritis, premature ageing, dementia and certain cancers.

6. Blood sugar regulation

Their low carbohydrate, high fibre, high fat content in avocados helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, making them a great food choice for people with insulin sensitivity or type 2 diabetes.

Fresh avocado is the perfect snack. | Adobe Stock

The Dark side of avocado production

While avocados are nutritious and delicious there are some environmental concerns associated with avocado production. King Charles made a point of saying he shares half an avocado with Camilla - avoiding food waste and limiting the negative environmental impacts of avocado production which unfortunately are quite considerable. Here are some of the more important issues:

1. Water Consumption

Avocados are a water-intensive crop. It takes an estimated 320 litres of water to produce just one avocado. This is particularly concerning in regions like California, Mexico, and Chile, where avocados are often grown, as these areas may face water scarcity or droughts. The high water demand for avocado farming can strain local water resources, impacting both ecosystems and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Deforestation

In some regions, especially in parts of Mexico (the world’s largest avocado producer), forests are being cleared to make way for avocado plantations. This contributes to deforestation, which leads to habitat loss, reduced biodiversity, and an increase in greenhouse gas emissions due to the loss of carbon-storing trees.

Picture: Adobe Stock | Adobe Stock

3. Chemical Use

Large-scale avocado farming often involves the use of fertilisers and pesticides, which can lead to soil degradation, water pollution, and harm to local ecosystems. These chemicals can also affect the health of workers and nearby communities if not properly managed.

4. Transportation and carbon footprint

Avocados are often grown far from where they are consumed, leading to a significant carbon footprint due to transportation. Because avocados are a perishable item, they are often shipped by air, which has a much higher carbon footprint compared to other forms of transport like shipping by sea or road.

5. Impact on Local Communities

In some areas, the demand for avocados has led to an increase in land prices and water conflicts, as large farms take precedence over local food production. In regions like Mexico, illegal activities such as land grabbing and cartel involvement in the avocado trade have also been reported, further complicating the ethical implications of avocado farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The environmental impact can be mitigated by choosing to buy organic or sustainable avocado farms that use water-saving techniques and avoid harmful chemicals. Limit consumption to moderate amounts and above all don’t let them go off and be thrown away before being eating - food waste is still very common in the UK.