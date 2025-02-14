Keep or rearrange your hospital appointments this half-term

Mother Taking Daughter For Medical Exam In Doctors Office

Health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are urging local residents to keep or rearrange their hospital appointments as we head into the busy half-term period.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the last financial year, the Trust conducted around half a million outpatient appointments across its three sites, as well as off-site clinics—an increase of around 30,000 compared to the previous year.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, commented: “We know half-term can be a busy time for families, but it’s important to prioritise your health. If you have an appointment with us, please make every effort to attend. If you need to rearrange, let us know as soon as possible so we can offer the time to another patient.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients who have provided a private mobile phone number and email will receive appointment details via text or email from 07860 039 092, which provides access to the Patient Portal, supported by DrDoctor.

To help recognise these messages, the Trust recommends saving this number as a contact in your phone.

It’s important to note that messages from 07860 039 092 are genuine and contain vital information about your appointment.

For those without a mobile number on record, paper letters will continue to be sent. Patients can also give consent for a family member or carer to manage digital correspondence on their behalf by providing their private email and phone number, along with their consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Mallaband added: “Keeping your appointment or rescheduling in good time helps us provide the best possible care for all our patients. Thank you for your cooperation.”

If you need to rearrange or cancel your appointment, you can do so via the Patient Portal, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01302 642500.

For more information, visit: www.dbth.nhs.uk