Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s all smiles at a dental surgery in Retford after official praise for its “effective leadership and culture of continuous improvement”.

These were just two of the attributes pinpointed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection of the Churchgate practice, Robinson Dental, last month.

The watchdog’s inspectors found that all the regulations were being met at Robinson’s and ruled that the surgery was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Patients were treated with dignity and respect,” said the inspectors’ report. “They could access care, support and treatment when required.

The Robinson Dental surgery on Churchgate, Retford, which has been showered with praise by the Care Quality Commission.

"The practice had systems to manage risks. Recruitment procedures reflected current legislation, and infection control procedures followed published guidance.”

Robinson Dental is operated by the Doncaster-based provider, P.B. Robinson, and provides NHS treatment for adults and children.

It has two treatment rooms and its team comprises three dentists, three dental nurses, including a trainee, a practice manager and a receptionist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the assessment, the CQC asked for feedback from patients. It received six replies, all of which were complimentary about the service. In particular, they "commented positively about the standards of cleanliness”.

However, some “explained they would like more information to help them make informed choices on treatment options”. And others “were unsure how to access dental treatment when the practice was closed.

"This was shared with the provider at the end of the assessment,” said the inspectors’ report. “We were told this was reviewed and where suggestions had been made, appropriate action would be taken.

"Staff do gather feedback from patients and the public, and demonstrate a commitment to acting on it.”