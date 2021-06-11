Is England heading for a third wave? The Bassetlaw areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of June

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show four out of 14 Bassetlaw neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

As the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on June 21, here are the neighbourhoods which saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 28 May and 4 June:

Harworth, Bircotes and Blyth went from an infection rate of zero to 46.4.

Worksop West, Shireoaks and Rhodesia rose form zero infections to a rate of 44.

Tuxford, Markham and Rampton’s infection rate increased from zero to 31.9.

Worksop North’s infection rate increased from 32.3 to 43, an increase of 33 per cent.

The only Bassetlaw neighbourhood that saw a drop in infections was Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton which saw infection drop by a quarter from 43.4 to 32.5.

All other Bassetlaw neighbourhoods remained static with an infection rate of zero.

The district is not alone in seeing a rise in infections.

The Government has been urged to delay the easing of coronavirus restrictions in England as new figures show case rates have increased in every region across the country.

Jim McManus, vice-president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said that data and not dates should be behind the final decision.

He said: “Patience now will pay off in the long run.”