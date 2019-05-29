Inspirational surgeon, known as ‘Q’, wins new award

An inspirational surgeon, affectionately known as ‘Q’ by colleagues at Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, has won a new award for his excellence in teaching.

Muhammad Shahed Quraishi, OBE, a consultant ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon, is the first person to receive the accolade from the Middle East Academy of Head and Neck Surgery.

He was hand-picked to honour his role in running the internationally renowned ‘ENT Masterclass’, which provides free, specialist education to fellow surgeons around the world.

Launched in 2004, the pioneering masterclass focuses on the study of diseases that effect the ear, nose and throat and offers 2,500 delegate places every year.

Those who nominated him for the award praised Mr Quraishi for his “unbridled enthusiasm and passion for learning, and his dedication to spreading knowledge”.

Richard Parker, chief executive of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “Shahed’s achievements have always reflected very positively on the trust.

“Throughout his illustrious career, he has gone above and beyond his core duties as a surgeon, spearheading incredible progress in the training and education of the next generation of ENT surgeons.

“He is a truly inspirational figure, and his ‘ENT Masterclass’ is a source of great pride at the trust.”

Mr Quraishi himself said: “I feel incredbily humbled. The masterclass takes up a lot of my time and effort, so I am grateful to see that it is valued by my peers.

“I was only able to get it up and running thanks to the support and encouragement of the trust.”