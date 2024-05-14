Inaugural Leadership Conference takes place at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inaugural DBTH Leadership Conference took place at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on the afternoon of 30 April, offering leaders and managers at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) a chance to come together, share best practice, and take part in a number of interactive workshop sessions.

Hosted by Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, the conference centred around the theme of People Leadership, offering attendees a unique opportunity to delve into different elements of effective leadership within healthcare.

Speaking after the event, Zoe said: "I am delighted that we have been able to host this event today, providing some time for around 100 of our busy clinical and corporate leaders at DBTH to come together, exchange insights, build connections, and empower one another to drive positive change within the organisation.

“I also want to share my thanks with Richard Stubbs, our keynote speaker for the day, who shared his career journey to-date, the importance of tackling health inequalities, as well as how diversity is essential to the delivery of high quality services in a large and complex organisation like ours.”

Richard Stubbs, CEO of Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber, said: "It's been an honour to be part of the DBTH Leadership Conference and share my experiences with colleagues at DBTH. Together, we have the power to transform our healthcare landscape and ensure equitable access to quality care for all."

The conference featured a series of interactive workshops tailored to enhance leadership skills and personal development, covering topics such as the leadership role in speaking up, career conversations, and impactful feedback techniques. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions and gain valuable insights to support their leadership journey.

Zoe continued: "We are thrilled with the success of this year's conference and the invaluable contributions of our speakers, workshop facilitators, and attendees.

“As leaders in healthcare, it is our responsibility to continuously strive for excellence and advocate for the wellbeing of our patients and colleagues."

Throughout the past number of years, DBTH has been committed to improving and enhancing its offer of development to colleagues. This includes introducing the DBTH Way, a framework of behaviours and expectations, the launch of the Board Development Delegate Programme to empower aspirant individuals from a range of diverse backgrounds, as well as publishing a five-year People Strategy.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals employs around 7,200 colleagues, across a range of professions, both clinical and corporate.