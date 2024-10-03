Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St John Ambulance is aiming to teach people vital life-saving first aid skills.

Experts have put together training on how to perform CPR, stop severe bleeds and deal with someone who is choking.

First aid is an essential skill that could possibly save someone’s life one day. St John Ambulance is on a mission to ensure that everyone knows what to do in an emergency.

By learning these techniques, one day you could help save the life of a family member, friend or even stranger. Here are expert tips on how to give first aid and save a life.

Delivering CPR | St John Ambulance

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using a defibrillator

If someone suffers a cardiac arrest, they will not be breathing normally and their heart stops. With no help, they are unlikely to survive, but by alerting emergency services and starting CPR we can increase their chances.

If someone collapses, and is not breathing normally, call 999 and then start chest compressions. Kneel beside them, placing your hands one on top of the other in the centre of their chest, and with your shoulders directly over their body push down hard and fast, letting your hands come up fully between compressions.

If trained, give two rescue breaths after every 30 compressions. The call handler will tell you what to do and tell anyone with you to fetch a nearby available defibrillator. Once the defibrillator arrives, turn it on and follow the instructions making sure chest compressions continue.

The priority is to stop the bleeding. | St John Ambulance

Bleeding and catastrophic haemorrhage

The priority here is to stop the bleeding. Make sure the area is safe for you, and if you have them, put on first aid gloves. Cover and raise the wound with a clean non-fluffy cloth, or a sterile dressing and apply direct pressure.

If there is an object in the wound, don’t remove it but apply pressure each side of the object to push the edges together. Call the emergency services for advice while maintaining pressure.

The loss of blood may cause the person to develop shock, so, if possible, lie them down, raising and supporting their legs, and loosen tight clothing. A cover over them will help. If the bleeding is not controlled and comes through the dressing, remove it, and reapply pressure using a new pad. If the injury is very severe, the call handler may advise on how to improvise a tourniquet, which is a device used to apply pressure in order to stop the flow of blood.

How to deal with choking. | St John Ambulance

Choking

Choking means the airway is partly or completely blocked, often by food. Ask if they are choking, and advise them to try to cough, but if they can’t, and are unable to speak and are very distressed, you will have to help them.

Give the person up to five sharp back blows, between the shoulder blades. You need to support them to lean forwards while you give these and check after each blow to see if anything has come out.

If five back blows don’t work, give up to five abdominal thrusts. To do these, stand behind them, put your arms around their waist putting a clenched fist midway between the belly button and the bottom of their chest. Grasp this hand with your other hand and pull inwards and upwards. Check between each thrust to see if it has worked.

Alternate back blows and abdominal thrusts calling 999 if the blockage does not clear. Be aware they may become unresponsive and need CPR.

You can find out more information on any of the topics discussed here and find online and face to face training opportunities at St John Ambulance.