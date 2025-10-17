How data is helping the local NHS to see the bigger picture

Data plays a vital role in supporting the NHS and partners to make our services match our populations’ needs.

Whether it’s organising NHS resources over winter or predicting health risks in communities, using data to identify patterns and key areas to focus on is very important. And the key to this is having access to the right data from the public. x8g3qyt

In Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, we have a special team of people called the System Analytics Intelligence Unit who are interpreting this data.

The team of analysts builds a detailed picture of what Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s health needs are and how the NHS and its partners can provide the right services to each area to support with preventing ill health.

Data is helping to target NHS services

For example, this could be understanding how some of our most vulnerable people use health services to help reduce mental health hospital readmissions. Or using data to understand more about end of life care, to help more people die in their preferred place of death, such as at home or in a hospice.

Maria Principe, Director of Delivery and operations at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We analyse all the information from health and care records and share data with other public sector organisations to build a picture of our local population and its needs. This will never include names or any information that could identify people and all organisations are required to follow strict data protection law. Only those people who give direct health care to someone, such as a doctor or community nurse, will be able to see a person’s details.

“This innovative use of data, known as population health management, is allowing us to see the bigger picture helping us to improve local health, prevent illnesses and ensure public money is better spent.”