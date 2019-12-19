Hospitals trust honoured for success of 'ground-breaking' educational scheme

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) was the proud recipient of the Business and Education Partnership accolade at this year’s Doncaster Chamber Business Awards.

DBTH scooped up the prize in recognition of its pioneering work with Hall Cross Academy.

The first of its kind in the country, in October 2018, the trust entered into a formal relationship with Hall Cross, making the latter a Foundation School in Health.

The trailblazing alliance now acts as an exemplary model for how NHS providers and educational bodies can work closely together for mutual benefit.

In the space of just over a year, several work experience programs and apprenticeship schemes are now in place, ‘career champions’ have been appointed within DBTH to advise students, and pupils have been given the opportunity to contribute to major projects within the trust, such as the annual flu-campaign.

However, the biggest accomplishment for 2019 was undoubtedly the organisation of a We Care – Into the Future event.

Attended by around 800 local students, the event involved interactive stalls and engaging booths for each career – ranging from medical roles, to jobs in IT, finance, HR and more – as well as in-depth materials to take away and digest.

In addition to this, a dynamic re-enactment of a patient’s journey through hospital services was also staged.

Dr Alasdair Strachan, director of education and research at DBTH, said: “It is so gratifying to see that our forward-thinking project is gaining traction around the region and I am extremely pleased that the chamber have acknowledged all the hard work that went into making this vision a reality.

Pippa Dodgson, principal at Hall Cross, added: “The inaugural year of our partnership with DBTH has proven to be incredibly fruitful, leading to many exciting opportunities and opening lots of doors for our pupils.

“I cannot wait to see what the future of this collaboration will bring.”

In addition to winning the business and education partnership prize, DBTH was also nominated for the chamber’s Excellent in People Development Award and Marketing Campaign of the Year for its traffic light hats promotion.