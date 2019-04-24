Hospitals elect latest batch of governors

Ten new governors have taken up their seats after the latest round of public elections at the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

As well as those who have been re-elected, they will serve on the council of governors for a term of three years, helping to shape the Trust’s services and reflect the opinions of local people.

The 16,000 members of the trust were eligible to vote, making sure that its hospitals, such as Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, is accountable to the public. Nearly 2,000 votes were submitted.

In the Bassetlaw constituency, more than 600 voters re-elected Hazel Brand, while the other seat will be filled by Steve Wells after his retirement from the trust as a theatre service manager.

In the staff categories, Kay Brown was newly-elected to the non-clinical seat, while Mandy Tyrell is one of the new governors who will represent nursing and midwifery staff.

The Doncaster constituency welcomed six new governors in David Goodhead, Ann-Louise Bayley, Dave Harcombe, Susan McCreadie, Doug Wright and Geoffrey Johnson.

George Webb and Susan Overend have stepped down after 15 years’ service.

SUZY Brain England, chair of the hospitals trust, was delighted that so many people had stepped forward to contest the governor elections, including several new candidates.

She said: “We are very pleased that they demonstrated their enthusiasm and commitment to their local hospitals. Congratulations to the successful candidates and thanks to everyone who took part, and also to all those who voted.

“Over the years, the input of governors has been invaluable in helping us to make improvements to services, to engage with our patients, to find out what their views are and to offer them better care.”