Hospitals charity launches Our Shining Stars campaign
The charity supporting Worksop’s hospital has launched its ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign, which will light up Bassetlaw Hospital this December.
Last year, more than 30 stars of all shapes and sizes lit up the buildings across all three Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust sites, including Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital.
The illuminations were sponsored by families, individuals, schools, and a variety of local businesses - and, and the trust’s charity is now asking for sponsors again for this year’s campaign.
In just two years, this festive campaign has raised £60,000 for hospital services – and colleagues hope this year’s campaign will continue to add to this total, money which will be reinvested into patient care, treatment and facilities.
Sponsorship is open to all, including individuals, community groups, local businesses and schools.
There are four different types of stars with four different price levels starting at £500 and running to £5,000.
The funds raised through this campaign will enable the charity to continue to support the trust to improve patient experience at all levels across their hospital sites, funding projects which help them go above and beyond for patients, their families and our colleagues which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.
Alfie Wigley, whose mother Gaynor Wigley, works as the ward manager on Rehab 1 at Montagu Hospital, has already been working hard to raise the funds which will enable him to sponsor a star this coming Christmas.
To raise the funds, the youngster has set up a tuck shop and raffle on the ward, allowing staff, visitors, and patients to purchase a sweet treat as well as a raffle ticket.
Gaynor said: “Last year, Alfie asked about the Christmas Stars. I told him the story behind them. He said he wanted one and wasn’t put off by the cost when I told him they were £500.
“I am incredibly proud of Alfie. The money raised will be put to fantastic use by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity and both Alfie and I would like to express our thanks to all those who have purchased anything from the tuck shop or bought a raffle ticket.”
For more information or to reserve a star, see dbthcharity.co.uk/our-shining-stars