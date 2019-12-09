Hospital trust thanks patients for their part in research and development programme

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust has hosted a pair of events, dedicated to raising awareness of the benefits that Research and Development (R&D) can have on patient care.

R&D plays a vital role within a healthcare setting, especially when it comes to refining procedures and modernising services.

The first event was about recognising all the patients who have contributed to the trust’s studies and was a coffee morning attended by more 40 research participants.

Richard Parker OBE, trust chief executive at DBTH and Dr Trevor Rogers, director of R&D both stopped by to speak to those who attended.

The second event was primarily focused on how staff members themselves contribute to R&D at the trust.

Primarily aimed at nurses, midwives and allied health professionals who are looking to see how they too can get involved, the day included inspirational talks from a variety of internal and external experts.

Among the speakers there was Professor Lynda Wyld, Breast Surgeon and Judith Clarke, Cardiology Nurse Specialist, as well as representatives from the University of Sheffield and Medipex.

However, the day’s real highlight came when patients took to the stage to describe how research had positively impacted them.

One individual gave a particularly emotive account of how trial medication had empowered them to rebuild their life and manage a long term illness they had been coping with since a very young age.

Patients interested in volunteering to participate in R&D projects, can email dbth.clinicalresearch@nhs.net.