Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adult patients with learning disabilities now have access to Vulnerable In-Patient (VIP) bags when visiting Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funded by the Trust charity, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, the VIP bags are green rucksack-style bags, containing a variety of activities to provide a stimulus for those who may find busy environments challenging.

The bags, which have a value of roughly £20 each, are also designed to hold documentation such as Health Passports and can be customised to the individual and their own needs, for example adding in a person’s preferred cup, spare sling, or resource of their choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Brown, Deputy Chief Nurse at DBTH and Acute Lead for Learning Disability Ambassadors, said: "VIP bags have already made a tremendous impact on the care we provide at DBTH. The bags not only help to reduce anxiety and stress for our patients but also allow us to deliver a more personalised, compassionate and inclusive healthcare experience."

Hospital charity funds bags to support patients with learning disabilities.

“I am very proud of the individuals within the Learning Disabilities Service, who have quickly implemented this new tool to support the patients who need it the most. They have shown their compassion and understanding by addressing the specific needs of individuals with learning disabilities.”

The criteria to receive a VIP bag is a patient with a diagnosed learning disability, confirmed through a validated GP register, who lives within the Doncaster and Bassetlaw area and is over the age of 17 ½.

Kate Priestly, who works as a Patient Navigator for Ears, Nose & Throat (ENT) and Oral and Maxillofacial surgery (OMFS), said: “The VIP bags make a huge difference to our patients with learning disabilities. It brings them reassurance, comfort and above all helps them feel in control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate, who is also a Learning Disability Ambassador at the Trust, assisted one of the very first patients to use the VIP bag during his visit for a Rhinoplasty.

Hospital charity funds bags to support patients with learning disabilities.

She said: “Our patient was the first at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to use a VIP bag, so he was very excited about this.”

Before his appointment, Kate gave the patient a tour through the areas he would visit, introduced him to the staff, and showed him his sleeping area.

Kate said: “We discussed what he would need to bring with him. This included his VIP bag, which had his favourite items like a cuddly blanket for his bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He felt reassured that a Health Passport would be in his bag too.”

In advance of his visit, colleagues in the area the patient was to attend were informed that he would have a VIP bag with him.

Adults who would benefit from these bags should speak with the Learning Disability team using the [email protected] email address. The team then checks if the patient already has a bag or if one needs to be offered.