News you can trust since 1895

Hospital bosses ask Bassetlaw residents to make health preparations for the bank holiday

Doctors and nurses at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are urging people to use health services wisely throughout the long-weekend at the end of the month.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:14 pm

On Bank Holiday Monday (August 29), many GP practices and pharmacies will reduce their opening times, with just a select few remaining open.

Medical and clinical staff at the Trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy bank holiday weekend.

Throughout the summer months, both Bassetlaw Hospital and Doncaster Royal Infirmary have seen an increasing number of patients, as well as additional pressures related to COVID-19 and the hotter weather.

The Trust's Health professionals are asking people to pick up prescriptions and only attend the hospital for urgent care over the bank holiday weekend.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
NHS pressures: How is Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust performin...

Health professionals at the Trust are asking that local people only attend if they need urgent care and treatment, and to seek alternatives if it is not an emergency.

Dr Tim Noble, executive medical director and respiratory consultant at the Trust, said: “Although it is still a few weeks away, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend at the end of the month.

“We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.

“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency.

“However, if you do feel ill during this time, you can still seek advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, calling 999.”

DoctorsGP practicesBassetlawDoncasterDBTH