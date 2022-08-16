Hospital bosses ask Bassetlaw residents to make health preparations for the bank holiday

On Bank Holiday Monday (August 29), many GP practices and pharmacies will reduce their opening times, with just a select few remaining open.

Medical and clinical staff at the Trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy bank holiday weekend.

Throughout the summer months, both Bassetlaw Hospital and Doncaster Royal Infirmary have seen an increasing number of patients, as well as additional pressures related to COVID-19 and the hotter weather.

The Trust's Health professionals are asking people to pick up prescriptions and only attend the hospital for urgent care over the bank holiday weekend.

Health professionals at the Trust are asking that local people only attend if they need urgent care and treatment, and to seek alternatives if it is not an emergency.

Dr Tim Noble, executive medical director and respiratory consultant at the Trust, said: “Although it is still a few weeks away, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend at the end of the month.

“We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.

“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency.