Hospital bosses ask Bassetlaw residents to make health preparations for the bank holiday
Doctors and nurses at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are urging people to use health services wisely throughout the long-weekend at the end of the month.
On Bank Holiday Monday (August 29), many GP practices and pharmacies will reduce their opening times, with just a select few remaining open.
Medical and clinical staff at the Trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy bank holiday weekend.
Throughout the summer months, both Bassetlaw Hospital and Doncaster Royal Infirmary have seen an increasing number of patients, as well as additional pressures related to COVID-19 and the hotter weather.
These are the new visiting restrictions at Bassetlaw Hospital that come into force today
Nottinghamshire mum suffered liver damage which turned skin YELLOW after going on the contraceptive pill
Patients reassured of no negative changes as new integrated care board replaces Bassetlaw CCG
Record number of patients waiting for treatment at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust
Health professionals at the Trust are asking that local people only attend if they need urgent care and treatment, and to seek alternatives if it is not an emergency.
Dr Tim Noble, executive medical director and respiratory consultant at the Trust, said: “Although it is still a few weeks away, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend at the end of the month.
“We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.
“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency.
“However, if you do feel ill during this time, you can still seek advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, calling 999.”